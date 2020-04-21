CHICAGO (CBS) — A first in the fight against COVID-19.

A test you can take at home to see if you have the virus.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the details.

Health experts have been saying for weeks now more testing has to be done to know just how many people have the coronavirus.

But at least right now, the in-home test will not be available to everyone. It was an emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The first test for COVID-19 you can do at home. It costs $119 dollars, developed by LabCorp, a company based in North Carolina.

But go on the company’s website, and you’ll see right now it’s only available to healthcare workers and first responders. The general public will have access to the test, called the Pixel, “in the coming weeks” the company said.

No specific date was given.

LabCorp sent CBS 2 that shows how the in-home coronavirus test works, You won’t see the results at home.. The samples have to be mailed to the company’s lab.

Doctor Benjamin Singer of Northwestern Memorial Hospital sees the potential benefits.

“No need to leave home. It could lead to more people being tested,” Singer said.

But the doctor is cautious.

“It isn’t clear whether the test can definitely rule out a false negative test,” Singer said.

The company said you’ll have the results of the test a day or two after the lab receives your sample. If the result is positive or can’t be determined, a doctor will call.