CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive today announced the launch of CBSN Chicago, the ninth of ViacomCBS’ 13 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services in major markets across the country. CBSN Chicago features anchored programming and coverage of live breaking news events in the region.

CBS (now ViacomCBS) became the first major media company to launch a local OTT news service when CBSN New York debuted in December 2018. Since then, the company has launched CBSN Local services in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Denver and Pittsburgh. Following today’s launch of CBSN Chicago, ViacomCBS will soon be launching CBSN Local services in the four remaining markets where the company has a local television news organization, including Dallas-Ft. Worth, Miami, Sacramento and Baltimore.

“Today marks the beginning of a terrific new chapter in CBS Chicago’s history,” said Derek Dalton, President and General Manager, WBBM-TV. “We are excited to broaden the reach of our local news coverage by launching CBSN Chicago and making our content available to consumers whenever and wherever they want to watch. Based on the success of the other CBSN Local services that have previously launched, it is clear the demand for streaming news is strong and growing. We are grateful for all the support we have received from CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive and look forward to all of us working together to make CBSN Chicago a driver of our future success.”

CBSN Chicago is available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices. In addition, the service is available through http://www.CBSChicago.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

CBSN Chicago and the portfolio of CBSN Local services build on the success of CBSN, the pioneering 24/7 streaming news service from CBS News and CBS Interactive that delivers live national and global news coverage and in-depth reporting from CBS News’ team of trusted journalists. Launched in November 2014, the platform continues to drive strong and sustained viewership growth, delivering its best month of all time with more than 100 million streams in March 2020.

CBSN Local services are ad-supported. They complement CBS’ other streaming services, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, and will ultimately be included as live channels in CBS All Access in their respective markets.