CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday will be a cooler, but sunny day.
Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the day with windy conditions.
Cooler, but sunny for our Tuesday pic.twitter.com/KS1nPWLOEw
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 21, 2020
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, there will be sunshine to warm up the day. A warmup is on the way.
Warming up tomorrow…but with some showers and storms pic.twitter.com/H9DjgF6s4K
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 21, 2020
By Wednesday, temperatures will climb to the 60s. By the afternoon, rain showers and storms are expected to move into the Chicago area.
Scattered showers are possible throughout the week as temperatures range from the mid 50s to upper 50s and a few days in the 60s.