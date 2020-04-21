JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — The coronavirus crisis did not stop a benefit performance by a roster of comedians for a small boy suffering from neuroblastoma.
The original plan had been to hold the benefit at the Chicago Street Pub in downtown Joliet, but the pandemic made that impossible. So comedians DeeDee The Funny Girl, Logan Nielsen, Brooks Sullivan, and Ben Hamilton took to Zoom instead for their show to benefit Owen Buell and his family.
Owen, now 21 months old, was diagnosed earlier this year with neuroblastoma – a cancer that affects the sympathetic nervous system in children. His parents, Valerie Mitchell and Brian Buell, are even more worried that he could catch COVID-19.
“Owen is definitely a real trooper going through these battles,” organizers said in a news release.
The online Zoom event was described as a huge success in raising money toward the GoFundMe goal for Owen of $20,000.
The comedians who took part were all featured in the documentary “Smiles for Miles,” which follows them through the country on Route 66. They are using their comedic talents to raise funds for families in need.