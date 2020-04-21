CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials on Tuesday confirmed 1,551 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 119 additional deaths.
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Illinois now has 33,059 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in 96 counties, including 1,468 deaths.
As of Monday night, 4,776 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19; including 1,226 patients in intensive care, and 781 patients on ventilators.
Ezike said 54% of the cases reported to IDPH less than two weeks ago have reported they no longer have symptoms. For patients who reported positive tests four weeks ago, 77% of them have reported being recovered.
“This is encouraging news, and I hope it will strengthen our resolve to continue the very tough sacrifices that we continue to make. We must continue to stay at home. We must continue to wear our masks if outside. We must continue building on the progress we have made, and sustain it,” she said.
This is a developing story….