CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA Blue Line service was suspended between O’Hare and Jefferson Park Tuesday afternoon, due to what the agency called a “track condition.”
The suspension of service was later scaled back to between Jefferson Park and Cumberland, with trains skipping Harlem.
The CTA did not immediately confirm reports that a train malfunction was to blame for the suspension or that a train was evacuated.
Shuttle buses were made available. Other alternatives such as buses, or buses to other rail lines, were also advised.
Meanwhile, Blue Line trains were also running with delays after an unauthorized person got onto the tracks at the Damen stop in Wicker Park.