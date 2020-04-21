CHICAGO (CBS)– Funeral services are underway for Chicago Police Sgt. Clifford Martin who died from COID-19.
Martin is the second Chicago police officer to die of the coronavirus.
Sgt. Clifford Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according to Interim Supt. Charlie Beck. He died Friday.
RELATED: Coronavirus Claims Life Of Second Chicago Police Officer; CPD Announces 170 COVID-19 Cases
Martin leaves behind a wife and three children, two of whom also became Chicago police officers.
Services will take place at a chapel in Englewood.