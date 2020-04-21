CHICAGO (CBS)– Great Wolf Lodge Water Park in Gurnee is closed, but this week it has a new purpose.
The resort is housing hundreds of U.S. Navy recruits.
Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Martin told CBS 2, the new recruits will stay at the lodge for a two-week quarantine before heading to the Naval Station Great Lakes to continue basic training.
Up to 500 recruits are expected to move in this week, with small numbers sharing rooms.
They will have authorized access to cell phones and will be doing coursework and a basic fitness program. The group will not have access to the facilities at the resort including the waterpark, restaurants or attractions.
Strict social distancing will be enforced.
A spokesman for Great Wolf said there will be little interaction between the staff and recruits. Each had to undergo medical screening before entering the resort.