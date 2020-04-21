CHICAGO (CBS) — As a funeral director, Sharon Smith is faced with consoling families, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadly, the North Lawndale woman is now in need of comfort. Her two older sisters died two days apart.

Both from COVID-19.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has the story you’ll see only on 2.

“My sisters were, they were like my mother. I lost my mom five years ago and they were both mother figures to me. If there was anything that I ever needed, they were there.”

Sharon Smith holds back tears as she talked about her older sisters Delores Wallace and Gloria Utley.

“It’s just indescribable what they meant to me,” Smith said.

Delores and Gloria were both hospitalized for COVID-19. It’s not clear how the sisters got the virus. They died two days apart. Gloria, who was 75, on Saturday. Seventy-three-year-old Delores passed away Monday.

Smith, who is from North Lawndale, is a funeral director. She said she’s used to consoling families. But now, she’s the one in need of comfort.

“I’m absolutely trying to process this. I’m very numb. I don’t know how to feel. I don’t know. I don’t know. It just doesn’t seem real,” Smith said.

She has six brothers and eight sisters. Delores and Gloria were best friends and inseparable. In family photos, they were always next to each other. Smith plans to have them buried, side by side.

Smith said she had a message for everyone watching: She said she wants people to take hand washing and the need for social distancing very seriously amid the COVID-19 pandemic.