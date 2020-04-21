CHICAGO (CBS)– Marathons may be canceled, but that didn’t stop a Melrose Park man from crossing the 26.2-mile finish line.
Instead of running the Boston Marathon this week, Tim Carey ran more than 200 laps around his neighborhood block. His family and neighbors hung signs and cheered from a distance to show their support. The Boston Marathon, canceled from it’s traditional Patriot’s Day start on Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, is now scheduled for Sept. 14.
“This was an interesting opportunity to turn something bad into something good, and the community support was great, and I was excited to use that to help my community,” Carey said.
So far, Carey has raised more than $4,000 that will benefit the Chicago Community COVID-19 relief fund.
To help him reach his $5,000 goal, you can donate online.