



Photos: Petfinder

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Chicago, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lucky, keeshond and Pomeranian mix

Lucky is a handsome male keeshond and Pomeranian mix staying at Friends of Petraits.

He has had all of his shots, and he’s neutered. Good news: He’s already house-trained.

Here’s what Lucky’s friends at Friends of Petraits think of him:

Lucky absolutely loves his walks and car rides. He just lights up when you pull out his leash.

Read more about Lucky on Petfinder.

Charley, coonhound and foxhound mix

Charley is a charming female coonhound and foxhound mix being kept at Pal’s Place.

Charley loves other dogs. She already has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. No need to worry: She is already house-trained.

From Charley’s current caretaker:

Charley was adopted by a family as a young puppy and has been well-loved and cared for her entire life.

Read more about Charley on Petfinder.

Sweetpea, Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog mix

Sweetpea is a sweet female Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog mix staying at LEAD Rescue, NFP.

Sweetpea will get along great with cats, dogs and children. She’s already house-trained. She’s spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Read more about Sweetpea on Petfinder.

Izzy, German shepherd and Siberian husky mix

Izzy is a darling female German shepherd and Siberian husky mix being cared for at Friends of Petraits.

Izzy is happy to keep company with cats and dogs. Izzy is spayed, and she has had all her shots. She’s already house-trained.

From Izzy’s current caretaker:

She is full of wags and kisses for everyone she meets.

Apply to adopt Izzy today at .

Egor, pit bull terrier mix

Egor is a male pit bull terrier mix being cared for at One Tail at a Time.

He has been vaccinated. He’s mastered his house-training etiquette.

Here’s what Egor’s friends at One Tail at a Time think of him:

He loves going for long walks and seeing the sights (and smells!) of outside.

Read more about how to adopt Egor on Petfinder.

Lillith, pit bull terrier mix

Lillith is a charming female pit bull terrier mix in the care of One Tail at a Time.

Lillith’s ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. One Tail at a Time recommends Lillith be placed in a home without small children. She already has had all of her shots. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette.

Read more about Lillith on Petfinder.

Iris, pit bull terrier

Iris is a female pit bull terrier dog in the care of K94Keeps Dog Rescue.

Iris is a social animal, and she’ll get along great with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed.

From Iris’ current caretaker:

Iris is a sweet little ball of energy!

Read more about Iris on Petfinder.