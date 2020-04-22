'Everything's Just Turned Upside Down, And I Don't Like It,' Says Dakota Kai, WWE NXT SuperstarNXT is still going strong despite coronavirus limitations, but WWE and Dakota Kai have been forced to reexamine every aspect of performing.

IHSA: Coronavirus Forces Cancellation Of Spring Sports Tournaments“As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”

TCBOOST Sports Performance Facility Conducts Virtual Workouts For NFL Players, Draft ProspectsCurrent players can’t go to their NFL facilities to train, so they all are trying to stay in shape at home as best they can. But many are still getting help from professional trainers.

Loyola Basketball Coach Porter Moser Has Stayed Busy During Stay-At-Home Period, Says Sister Jean Is Doing 'Awesome'Coaches are used to being on the move 24/7 and never sitting still, so being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic is definitely different. Loyola Ramblers Men’s Basketball Head Coach Porter Moser hasn’t slowed down, though.

Chicago Sky Pick Oregon Forward Ruthy Hebard In WNBA Virtual DraftThe WNBA held its virtual draft Friday night, and the Chicago Sky took Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard – eighth overall.

Mount Carmel Alum Steven Wirtel Gets In His Final Work Before NFL DraftMount Carmel High School alum Steven Wirtel just wrapped up a great run as a long snapper at Iowa State, and his brother John – also a long snapper – was in Bears Training Camp last year.