CHICAGO (CBS) — Seasonal workers are taking a hit with new cancellations of summer events.
CBS 2 is looking into what changes you can expect and how they are impacting our job market.
Seasonal work is disappearing, with no Blues Festival and Gospel Festival this year.
Navy Pier hasn’t started seasonal hires yet. Same thing for Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.
Jobs placement expert Andy Challenger said it’s a radically different market this spring and summer.
“You’re not going to see as many people scooping ice cream at Dairy Queen,” said Challenger, of Challenger, Gray and Christmas. “Jobs that go to teenagers.”
Without baseball so far this spring, the White Sox and the Chicago Cubs both offered their seasonal and part-time workers $500 grants.