CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 376 members of the Chicago Police Department have now reported they have tested positive for coronavirus.
Of those cases, 374 have been confirmed by the Medical Section, while two have yet to be. A total of 356 sworn officers and 18 civilian members have been affected.
A total of 139 members of the force have recovered from COVID-19 and are back on duty.
Three officers have died of the virus.
Officer Ronald Newman, 59, died overnight Thursday into Friday. Newman had been an officer for 19 years, and was a longtime member of the South Chicago (4th) District on the South Side, according to the Mayor Lori Lightfoot and acting Supt. David Brown.
Newman also briefly worked on the department’s fugitive apprehension unit.
Sgt. Clifford Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according to Interim Supt. Charlie Beck. He died a week ago Friday.
Officer Marco DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force was laid to rest a week ago Thursday morning. The 100 Club will be providing full benefits to the family including $50,000 in financial assistance. The 100 Club will also help DeFrano’s children with financial assistance for college.