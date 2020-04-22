CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 111 residents at the Symphony of South Shore nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, out of 158 altogether.
That represents 70 percent of the residents at the facility, at 2425 E. 71st St.
Ten residents have already died.
A representative of the facility said there is an aggressive isolation procedure in place right now.
We told you about an outbreak at another Symphony nursing home, this one in Joliet, where 24 residents and two staffers have died.
The state said there were 81 infections there.
Symphony developed its own COVID-19 response team to fight the outbreak.