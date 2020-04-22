CHICAGO (CBS)– Abbott Labs is warning that the new rapid COVID-19 tests can produce false negatives.
Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported on the tests that take just five minutes. They’re available at a handful of immediate care clinics in Illinois.
This rapid test device can produce false negatives if a certain solution is used to move or store the patients’ swab samples.
Abbott now says customers should only place swabs with patient samples directly in the device, with no solution.
The whole process is done with the “ID Now Device.” Doctor’s offices or clinics use it to collect samples from patients using swabs and then quickly testing the samples without having to transport them to specialized labs.
These tests are not only now widely used in the United States, but also distributed by the federal government. So, Abbott says it immediately notified its customers and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when they found out there was a problem.
CBS 2 reached out to Abbott to find out more about the accuracy of the tests.