CHICAGO (CBS) — There was quite a spread of temperatures Wednesday afternoon.
Southern counties are into the upper 60s, while its chilly along the north shore where a lake breeze is holding temps in the 40s.
The Lake Michigan water temp is 49 degrees.
A front stalls across our area and disturbances ride along it next couple of days, and it will be unsettled heading into the first half of the weekend.
Showers Wednesday evening and early Wednesday night focus north of I-88, but even more so north of the Wisconsin line.
Scattered showers will persist throughout the day Thursday, with a high of 60. Much of Friday is mostly cloudy with best rain Friday night through Saturday.