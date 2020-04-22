CHICAGO (CBS)– While temperatures will be climbing, there are rain chances on and off throughout the day.
Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 60s and there will be partly sunny skies for the first half of the day.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, a chance for showers and even some storms increases for the late afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will drop back to the 50s Thursday and will stay cool throughout the weekend. There are chances for scattered showers through the rest of the week.