CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday morning, the city’s leaders will meet virtually because of COVID-19.
During the cyber city council meeting, aldermen are expected to vote on a number of important issues including an ordinance to help expand emergency homeless shelters and hotels serving as temporary quarantine housing for front-line workers.
City council members will also introduce relief measures to offset the economic toll COVID-19 is having on communities across Chicago. A new order would set aside $3 million to help families in affordable housing keep a roof over their heads.
The full city council will vote to confirm David Brown as the 63rd superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. On Monday, the council’s public safety committee unanimously agreed to recommend him for the role of top cop.
Brown is a retired Dallas police chief with over three decades of experience.
Residents can tune into the virtual city council meeting at 10 a.m.