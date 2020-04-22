CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana rose to 661, with about 10 percent of those fatalities coming from three counties in Northwest Indiana.
In Lake County, 57 Hoosiers have now died from the novel coronavirus. In Porter and LaPorte, five people in each county have died. Lake County has, by far, the second biggest outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,292. The Indianapolis area (Marion County) has 4,263 cases and 214 deaths–both accounting for about a third of the state’s overall number
Since April 8, the number of Indiana deaths has more than doubled, according to data provided by the Indiana Department of Public Health. The number of cases, which have been reported in every county, now stand at 12,438.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 22, 2020
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 22, 2020