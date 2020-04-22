CHICAGO (CBS) — A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in Little Village, Illinois state Sen. Celina Villanueva announced Wednesday.
The site will be administered by Howard Brown Health and located at Project Vida, 2659 S. Kedvale Ave. It can be reached by phone at (773) 388-1600, and services will be available to all residents regardless of immigration status.
“The systemic health disparities my community faces have existed since well before this pandemic, but are now on display for everyone to see,” Villanueva said in a news release. “I am grateful that the state is increasing testing availability in the communities hardest hit by coronavirus. Everyone deserves access to quality health care, regardless of their ZIP code.”
Other COVID-19 testing sites in that general area include:
* AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, 5101 Willow Springs Rd., La Grange (708-245-9000)
* Esperanza Health Center, 2001 S. California Ave., #100, Chicago (773-584-6200)
* Esperanza Health Center, 4700 S. California Ave., Chicago (773-584-6200)
* Lawndale Christian Health Center, 3860 W. Ogden Ave., Chicago (872-588-3000)
* Mile Square Health Center, 1220 S. Wood St., Chicago (312-996-2000)
* Rush Oak Park Hospital, 520 S. Maple Ave., Oak Park (708-383-9300)
* Saint Anthony Hospital, 2875 W. 19th St., Chicago (773-484-1000)
* Sinai Health System, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., Chicago (773-542-2000)
Villanueva’s office noted that many testing sites require an appointment with a primary health provider first, and advised calling in advance to see what steps are necessary before going in.