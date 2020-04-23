



5454 S. Shore Drive. | Photo: Apartment Guide

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Chicago with a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5454 S. Shore Drive (East Hyde Park)

First up, and listed at $1,940/month, this 788-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5454 S. Shore Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

North Orleans Street and West Chicago Avenue (Near North)

Next, check out this studio apartment that’s located at North Orleans Street and West Chicago Avenue. It’s listed for $1,905/month.

The building has garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

1400 N. Lake Shore Drive (Gold Coast)

Located at 1400 N. Lake Shore Drive, here’s a 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s also listed for $1,905/month.

In the unit, you’ll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a gym and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

West 14th and South State streets

Listed at $1,906/month, this studio apartment is located at West 14th and South State streets.

The building offers a gym and garage parking. The apartment also includes a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

765 W. Adams St. (Greektown)

Lastly, here’s a 596-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 765 W. Adams St. that’s going for $1,912/month.

The building boasts garage parking. The apartment also has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 cat fee and a $500 dog fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

