CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a mostly cloudy day in the Chicago area.

Temperatures are going to be in the upper 50s throughout the day.

There is a chance for scattered showers, mostly midday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, rain showers are expected to begin a little before 11 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m.

The weekend will be cooler with shower chances on Saturday. While Saturday’s temperatures will be in the upper 40s, Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.