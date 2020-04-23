CHICAGO (CBS) — An old stationary front continues to linger across our area.
Widely scattered showers are possible through sunset. Light activity is expected.
The low for Thursday night is 44.
Clouds linger overnight. The highest rain chance is overnight Friday through the day Saturday.
The high for Friday is 55, with 60s in the southwest suburbs and 40 on the North Shore.
The high for Saturday is 47.
Saturday will be chilly, windy, and wet, with northeast winds at 25 mph. Skies are clear for Sunday, with a high of 58.