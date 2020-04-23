CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — An old stationary front continues to linger across our area.

Widely scattered showers are possible through sunset. Light activity is expected.

The low for Thursday night is 44.

SkyCast Tonight: 04.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clouds linger overnight. The highest rain chance is overnight Friday through the day Saturday.

The high for Friday is 55, with 60s in the southwest suburbs and 40 on the North Shore.

Satellite And Radar Tracker 7 p.m. Friday: 04.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Saturday is 47.

Satellite And Radar Tracker 3 p.m. Saturday: 04.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Saturday will be chilly, windy, and wet, with northeast winds at 25 mph. Skies are clear for Sunday, with a high of 58.

Bar Graph Precipitation Chances PM: 04.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day Forecast with Interactivity PM: 04.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)