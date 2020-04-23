CHICAGO (CBS) — She’s selflessly on the front lines battling COVID-19.

A Lake Forest nurse and mother of four tells her story only to CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot.

Carrie Seyb is a part-time nurse anesthetist at NorthShore University HealthSystem. She has volunteered to work in the ICU where COVID-19 patients are being cared for at NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview.

“I could not just sit back on the sidelines, while my anesthesia family are there taking care of these patients,” said Seyb.

What has been the most emotional and the hardest part for Seyb?

“I would say the fact that they’re all alone,” Seyb said. “The emotional support and trying to be there for them when you are dressed in head to toe protective gear, seems a little impersonal, to be able to give them the human touch that you really would love to.”

Seyb is the mother of four young children. Her husband Adam, has been very supportive, carrying out home school for their little ones, while Seyb cares for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

“If it was one of my family members, I would want somebody there taking care of them,” Seyb said. “Being there for people, when they’re so scared and they don’t know what’s coming. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be able to care for them.”

Seyb told CBS 2 about a patient who requested a rosary who had to spell the word rosary because she could barely talk.

“She was having a hard time taking a deep breath,” Seyb said.

Seyb left work after her shift, got a rosary and drove back to the hospital with it and gave it to a colleague.

“She promised she would give it to the woman for me,” Seyb said. “I do know that she was clutching it as her condition deteriorated. It means a lot to me that I was just able to provide a small bit of comfort.”

Seyb is 38. She’s seen patients younger than her in the ICU do poorly battling COVID-19 and older patients doing better than expected. She said the virus does not discriminate.