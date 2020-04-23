CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS)– A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a house fire in the Fernwood neighborhood.

A fire broke out on Normal Avenue early Thursday morning. A firefighter was injured and is in good conditon.

 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 

 