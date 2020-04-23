CHICAGO (CBS)– A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a house fire in the Fernwood neighborhood.
A fire broke out on Normal Avenue early Thursday morning. A firefighter was injured and is in good conditon.
Fire at 452 west 104 street. One adult male found dead at the scene. Chicago police now on scene to conduct death investigation. Cause of fire not determined. One firefighter injured when floor failed. He is in good condition. pic.twitter.com/5HFzpQDKnL
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
