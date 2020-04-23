CHICAGO (CBS)– More than 650,000 people have filed for unemployment in Illinois in the last six weeks, but right now, some are worried about their unemployment benefits expiring.
This impacts individuals who were already laid off before March and their 26 weeks of unemployment insurance is set to run out.
Many are wondering, how to apply for extended benefits when the online system is glitching and whether there will be a notification system or a new claim be filed.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos brought these questions to attorney Cody Reinberg of HKM Employment Attorneys.
“If you’ve run out of your 26 weeks, you should get 13 more weeks under the federal package,” he said. “The way to apply has not yet been set forth by IDES so be diligent, continue to check back.”
Employment lawyers say in some cases, the best case scenario if you’ve already filed the extension could be automatic.