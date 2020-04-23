CHICAGO (CBS) — A Hyde Park musician is using her talent to raise money for Roseland Community Hospital.
As a performer, Takara Allen is struggling to make ends meet because all her gigs are canceled.
So she’s using her talent to help healthcare workers. But needs others to chip in.
“I was like well maybe if I offer this song to people they might find it in their hearts to chip in and help,” Allen said. “Since I don’t have a bunch of money, I can donate myself. But together a lot of people can do a lot with a little.”
If you’d like to donate to her GoFundMe site, visit her Instagram page @takarathekoala and click on the link in her bio.