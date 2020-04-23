CHICAGO (CBS)– Imperfect Foods, a subscription-based grocery service, is hiring more than 100 workers in the Chicago area.
These are immediate openings. Imperfect Foods needs warehouse associates in their packaging facilities and they are also looking for delivery drivers.
“Qualifications are not required,” CEO Philip Behn said. “We train everybody and provide coaching. We also provide a safe working environment where associates can keep their mandated physical distance of 6 feet.”
The job openings include full-time and seasonal jobs. The company is paying $18 an hour for drivers and $14.50 an hour for warehouse workers.