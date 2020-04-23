CHICAGO (CBS) — With the famed Water Tower as a backdrop, one of the few buildings left standing after the 1871 Chicago Fire, Mayor Lori Lightfoot used the site as a symbolic image to present a group to share information and resources fighting the effects of COVID-19.

Called the Economic Recovery Task Force, Lightfoot said the group will work together to form a strategic response as COVID-19 continues to affect the area’s workers and businesses.

“While the city continues to prioritize its public health response in order to keep our residents safe and healthy from this disease, we are also looking ahead to the next phase of this challenge to develop ways Chicago can emerge from the unprecedented event stronger than before,” Lightfoot said.

The group’s co-chair is former White House Chief of Staff Sam Skinner, who served under George H.W. Bush.

Members will be part of different committees within the group include policy and economic stimulus, mental health, business, development and an economic change study.

Some of those members include Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, Karen Freeman-Wilson, ex-Mayor of Gary, Anton Seals of Grow Greater Englewood.

Those who will be part of the regional coordination end include DuPage County Board Chair Daniel Cronin, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Hillside Mayor Joseph Tamburino.

“I commend the members of this new task force for stepping up and serving their city as we lay the groundwork for Chicago’s rebirth over the coming weeks and months ahead,” Lightfoot added.

The mayor said in terms of help from the federal government, Lightfoot said her administration is working on proposals.

“We’re finalizing what the specific buckets are but it’s focused on replacing lost revenue. We’re in the process of quantifying that,” she said.