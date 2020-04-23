CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 102,736 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 13 in Illinois, according to the department’s weekly claims report released Thursday.
The number is based on advanced estimates, and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.
There were 4,427,000 new claims filed across the country last week, a decrease of 810,000 from the previous week. The unemplyment claims over the past month are by far the highest in recent history.
The IDES reported 141,160 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 6.
CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.