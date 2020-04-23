CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban high school choir is wrestling over refunds, and students are out hundreds of dollars each after the COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on their trip to New York City.

With travel restricted and stay at home orders in place to slow the coronavirus’ spread in the hardest hit city in the country, the cancellation was inevitable. Morning Insider Lauren Victory looks into why some costs can’t be recovered.

Speaking with Paige Adock, you can see the disappointment in her face. She should be waking up in the Big Apple this morning, touring the big city sites. COVID-19 ended that dream.

“Which would’ve been really cool because it’s Times Square,” she said.

Also on the exciting itinerary: a chance for Paige and the Plainfield East High school choir to perform on stage at Carnegie Hall.

Paige’s mother, Brandy, was supposed to chaperone. Paige raised money for more than a year to cover the costs, including selling little crocheted purses and pens.

Joelle Sisto’s sophomore daughter did, too.

“She babysat around the neighborhood,” Sisto said. “That was part of the money she earned. Also, she spent part of last summer mowing our lawn. She’s been wanting to go to New York forever.”

Now the choir is singing the blues and for more than one reason: Students are out more than $400 because the trip isn’t being fully refunded by the tour company, Entourage Management.

“For us to not get back a third of the money we paid is very frustrating,” Sisto said

Which companies that are still holding out? Entourage Management owner Lena Mulcahy says the organizer of the singing festival, Choirs Of America, is currently keeping $250 per student.

Choirs of America said that’s because it’s waiting on a refund from Carnegie Hall.

The group will keep some cash for administrative expenses. Entourage management will, too.

“We have a cost for the registration system that we’re using; we have a cost for credit cards fees for the payments they have made for us,” Mulcahy said.

Plus hours and hours spent booking and now unbooking this trip

“We have over 2,000 individual checks that we have to cut to families,” Mulcahy said. “Our whole industry imploded in matter of hours.”

While frustrated, Plainfield East parents are trying to be sympathetic. “I understand we can’t or won’t get back any every single penny,” Brandy said.

The bus company, the hotel and other businesses already forked over the students’ deposits. CBS 2 asked Carnegie Hall about its refund policy but never heard back.