CHICAGO (CBS) — Officer Ronald Newman, the third Chicago police officer to die of COVID-19, will be laid to rest this morning.
A private funeral service will be held for Newman at 10 a.m. at Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Country Club Hills.
A police procession to Lincoln Cemetery in Blue Island will follow the service.
Newman, 59, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by a novel coronavirus infection after spending three weeks in the hospital.
Police Officer Ronald Newman, you will never be forgotten. "E.O.W. April 17, 2020"
– PIO Anthony Spicuzza pic.twitter.com/Z0vmQsVzRJ
— Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) April 20, 2020
He was a 19-year veteran of the force, and was a longtime member of the South Chicago (4th) District on the South Side, and received 137 departmental awards.
Supt. David Brown called Newman “a brave and courageous hero” who never shied away from a difficult assignment.
Newman leaves behind a wife and two children.
As of Wednesday evening, a total of 376 members of the Chicago Police Department have reported positive COVID-19 test results. The department’s medical section has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for 356 officers and 18 civilian employees.