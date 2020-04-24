CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a treatment doctors hope could be a breakthrough for fighting the coronavirus.
Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine is giving patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms a shot at a new drug. It’s for people who are already hospitalized with the worst effects of the coronavirus.
Participants will take part in a new global clinical test trial. They’ll be given a drug called sarilumab. It’s already used for severe rheumatoid arthritis.
China has tested a similar drug already. It was able to block receptors that trigger inflammation in the lungs.
The public can’t just sign up for this because it’s for people suffering severe symptoms who are willing to test it.
Northwestern is also testing a separate group with remdesivir, a drug used to treat ebola.