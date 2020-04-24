



— Math, science, reading and writing: Illinois students are trying their best to keep up without being at school, but what about classes that don’t use a textbook?

Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how one teacher got creative with her subject.

Elementary school art teacher Casey Weldon may be stuck inside, with classes canceled due to COVID-19, but she’s thinking outside the box. It’s how she is getting herself and her Chicago Public School students through the stay at home order.

“Everything is OK, and that’s what I’m really trying to get that across with the attitude and energy,” in online videos, Weldon said.

At first, she said, teaching art through a computer screen wasn’t easy.

“When you’re in the classroom, you know, if you mess up, it’s almost a good learning opportunity like, ‘Oh and don’t do what Miss Weldon just did.’ ”

And at home – her kindergartners through fourth graders might have crayons and paper lying around.

But what about other supplies? Weldon, in her videos, suggests thinks like chopsticks or straws or sticks to create a stem for a paper flower.

“What I’m trying to teach the kids is that you can be resourceful. And sometimes you got to make something out of nothing.”

Like using magazines to add different colors, shapes and textures to projects.

And make it all stick it together with flour and water

“Just like that. Now you have some homemade glue if you don’t have a glue stick or Elmer’s glue at home.”

Running low on playdough? You can make salt clay using your oven and adult supervision. First, preheat to 250 degrees, then grab flour, water and salt. Combine the wet and the dry, knead for about 10 minutes and make your shape. Then pop inside the oven for at least an hour.

We challenged Miss Weldon to create crafts with things around the house, like a can of beans.

“Peel off the label. Maybe get some more paper, you could draw a little cat face,” Weldon said.

An egg carton?

“You can make a little animal head or something,” Weldon said. “I think that although not everyone is going to be an artist, that creative thinking is extremely important in adulthood.

It’s a chance to be your own visionary, even grown-ups too.

Editor’s Note:

Weldon is a teacher at Kipp One Primary

She plans to make the videos weekly through June (the end of the year). Here is her YouTube channel.

Her recipe for homemade glue is equal parts water and flour.

Lauren’s recipe (she says it is debatable whether it was successful) for salt clay: 2 cups flour, 1 cup water, 1 cup salt. Combine wet ingredients with dry ingredients then knead for 10 minutes or so. Bake for at least one hour (probably longer) at 250 degrees.

Here is what came out of the oven: