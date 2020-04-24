CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 took a look inside Edward Hospital in Naperville to get a sense of what it’s like treating critically ill COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Ravi Nemivant said the intensive care unit is at 80% to 85% capacity. He is a pulmonoligist and says his unit is very busy, with every patient requiring a significant amount of care.

Nurses and other staff recruited from other areas of the hospital are helping out. On Friday, 12 COVID-19 patients are are ventilators.

“A lot of them are very sick, but we are finding new ways to keep them off ventilators,” Nemivant said.

He told CBS 2 the exchange of communication from the medical community has been key. They have been using the anti-malaria drug and another that’s showing promise.

“Finding good results if it’s given at the right time, it seems to tame down the inflammatory response,” he said. “It’s a very heavy nursing intervention. Putting a lot of people on their stomach in the prone position, there’s a lot of reasons why it works.”

Nemivant said it is a skill set that the nurses at Edward Hospital have had to adapt to and it has been “tremendous to see.” He said it has been physically, mentally and emotionally exhausting.

“The entire medical staff is dealing with fatigue that comes along with doing this on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “That why it’s important to celebrate successes.”

A flower is placed outside the hospital when a patient recovers, bringing hope to the patients and staff.

“I can’t even tell you the amount of teamwork that has gone into this,” he said.

And the doctor says all the notes, cards, food and encouragement has really helped.

The hospital is teaming up with Mayo Clinic for a clinical trial to help COVID-19 patients give plasma for research.