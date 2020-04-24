CHICAGO (CBS) — Melrose Park Officer Joseph Capello, a veteran officer and member of a blue bloods family, has died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

Friday there was a huge show of support for his family in the western suburbs.

Melrose Park’s mayor is calling Capello a family man and a dedicated cop, and as the community pauses to remember the hero, the mayor says practicing social distancing is another way to honor him.

While practicing social distancing, the Melrose Park community slowly drove by a fallen officer Joseph Capello’s house Friday. Each vehicle was filled with families offering appreciation for Officer Joseph Capello.

Capello walked in his father’s footsteps to wear the badge. His own son followed him.

“Law enforcement was in his blood,” said Mayor Ronald Serpico. “Joe really loved his job. I’d say he was very serious about it, but also very engaging with the public.”

It is believed Capello contracted the COVID-19 virus while doing what he loved — engaging with people. Melrose Park’s mayor says Capello started showing symptoms a few weeks ago.

“Then he was in intensive care. I know he was on ventilator. And then eventually he made some progress,” Serpico said.

But Capello did not survive. He died Friday in the hospital.

The mayor says five officers who worked closely with Capello were quarantined. They are now back patrolling. Yet three others tested positive.

“This is something that’s historic, but they’re dedicated folks. And we have to tell them how much we appreciate what they’re doing,” said Serpico

Capello’s death will be considered in the line of duty. The mayor says it’s the first in nearly three decades.

As Melrose Park prepares to honor Capello, the mayor hopes this death serves as a reminder of why we all should follow the extended stay-at-home orders.

“You have to stay away from folks. You have to keep distance. You have to keep your space until they get a vaccine for this,” the mayor said.

Before joining the Melrose Park police force Capello spent 20 years working for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, where he retired.