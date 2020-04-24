



The number of COVID-19 cases in members of the Chicago Police Department has now reached 394, according to an internal department email obtained by CBS 2.

That’s 18 more cases than the department had Wednesday.

According to the memo sent by Supt. David O. Brown, that number includes 393 cases confirmed by the department’s medical section and one that is still awaiting verification. Of the 393 members, 374 are sworn members and 19 are civilian members, the memo states.

Brown goes on to say 167 sworn members have recovered and returned to duty after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He also urged CPD members to clean shared equipment and personal belongings to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Three officers have died of the virus.

Officer Ronald Newman, 59, died overnight Thursday into Friday. Newman had been an officer for 19 years, and was a longtime member of the South Chicago (4th) District on the South Side, according to the Mayor Lori Lightfoot and acting Supt. David Brown.

Newman also briefly worked on the department’s fugitive apprehension unit.

Sgt. Clifford Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according to Interim Supt. Charlie Beck. He died a week ago Friday.

Officer Marco DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force was laid to rest a week ago Thursday morning. The 100 Club will be providing full benefits to the family including $50,000 in financial assistance. The 100 Club will also help DeFrano’s children with financial assistance for college.