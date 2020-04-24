CHICAGO (CBS)– Registered nurses at University of Chicago Medicine say they are still not getting enough protection from COVID-19.
“The sickest people are being cared for in a unit that is understaffed and underworked,” R.N. Cassandra Callaway said. “Nurses are the frontline workers caring for COVID-19. We are risking our lives and this is taking a physical and mental toll on our health.”
Thirty-three nurses have been infected with the coronavirus at University of Chicago. The nurses in all units want the same protection and equipment as nurses in COVID-19 units.