CHICAGO (CBS) — A big change is coming for some businesses.

For the first time in weeks, customers will soon be allowed inside, and that could be a lifeline for businesses and their employees.

Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports from Lakeview on while that’s good news for some, other businesses are still waiting. Many people are still adjusting to the extended stay-at-home order and trying to figure out what it means.

When it comes to businesses, it’s like a knockout punch to some. To others, the modifications are helping them possibly stay afloat.

Spring has certainly sprung at Fertile in Lakeview. But owner Susan Brandstetter expects it to be even more bountiful, now that Governor JB Pritzker has made it clear that walk-in customers are allowed into garden centers on the first of May.

“May is our largest month so if I can make some decent numbers in May that would set me up for the whole year,” Brandstetter said.

Officially re-opening all garden centers, greenhouses and nurseries is just one of many modifications in the governor’s extended stay-at-home order, which now goes to May 30.

Non-essential retail stores can open for outside pick-up. And essential businesses will have to provide face masks for employees unable to maintain social distancing. Brandstetter said they already have a plan for any post April 30th foot traffic.

“We’re just going to start closing front door and asking people to come in through the back. And then we’re going to put them six feet away from each other,” Brandstetter said.

Schools will also be able to establish procedures for students and staff to come pick up belongings and supplies. But other businesses, like salons, are still in the do-not-open category. Thairapy Plus owner Rebecca Lewien is okay with that.

“Truthfully relief. I know many people are anxious to get back to work, as we are too. But we don’t have enough guidance yet to do that safely,” Lewien said.

Lewien knows not every industry colleague shares her position. And she’s been reaching out to lawmakers across the spectrum for weeks about what it might take for salons and barbershops to reopen.

So far, she’s gotten nothing.

“So then I reached out to the governor’s office and said I need guidance. Then I reached out to the board of health. I called and left a message and have not heard back, ” she said.

Lewien believes she has enough savings to stay in business another couple of months, if needed, and her employees are getting unemployment. And we know many other businesses are struggling and even closing.

With the modifications just announced Thursday, the governor is not yet ready to discuss what might happen in another month.