CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re still flying the friendly skies, expect uniform changes starting today. United Airlines is now requiring flight attendants to wear face coverings on duty.
The Chicago-based airline will start with 20 masks onboard each aircraft serving domestic routes, and 40 masks on international flights.
United will not replenish the supply after every flight. Instead it will do so “as needed and as supplies permit.”
Flight attendants also have the option of to wear their own face coverings.
The Association of Flight Attendants, the union representing flight attendants for United and 19 other airlines, has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, asking for a federal mandate for masks for all flight crew and passengers.
The union also is asking the federal government to suspend all leisure travel until the virus is contained.