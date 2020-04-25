CHICAGO (CBS) — The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indiana reached 14,395 with 785 total deaths, state officials said Saturday.
The most cases by far have been found in Marion County, which is now at 4,727 cases and 255 deaths. Lake County has the second highest number with 1,515 confirmed cases and 67 deaths.
There have been 79,774 tests reported to ISDH.
Compared to the seasonal flu, COVID-19 is far more deadly. On average, over a six or seven-month flu season about 150 Hoosiers have died a year, health officials say. In just about five weeks, nearly five times that number have died from COVID-19. The first death was reported on March. 15.