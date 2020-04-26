CHICAGO (CBS) — A Far South Side alderman is making sure members of his community have much-needed face masks.
Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) joined volunteers Sunday afternoon at the Pullman Community Center, 10355 S. Woodlawn Ave., for a drive-through mask giveaway.
Beale is one of several aldermen urging the city to help provide masks for all residents who may not have had access to one.
The city I staking donations for its mask drive, for Chicago’s most vulnerable.
You can go to Chicago.gov/coronavirus for instructions on how to make masks, and where to drop them off.