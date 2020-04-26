CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-based Boeing could be a model for other companies looking to reopen. Thousands of Boeing workers are back on the job in Washington state with new procedures to keep them safe from COVID-19.
Signs welcomed back some of the 27,000 employees. Their new normal includes temperature checks, social distancing, staggered shifts and face masks.
Those who must be close together will be issued personal protective equipment.
A mechanic says many of his colleagues think the company may be jumping the gun.
“Most of them are apprehensive thinking that it’s too soon, and they’re worried. To be honest with you they’re very worried,” he said.
Boeing says the safety measures are based on federal and state guidance. The company will rely on contact tracing if any worker comes down with the virus.