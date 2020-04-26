CHICAGO (CBS) — In Little Village on Sunday, community members marched and demanded to know the results of an air quality test after a smokestack implosion.
The smokestack at the old Crawford Generating Station near 35th Street and Pulaski Road that came down on Saturday, April 11 .
When crews from Hilco Redevelopment Partners performed the scheduled implosion, a huge cloud of dust that went billowing through the nearby neighborhood.
Hilco was fined almost $68,000 by the city.
“This was done without transparency. A lot of people didn’t know it was going to happen, and they’re upset because, how could somebody entertain this when we have this pandemic right now of COVID-19?” said activist Raul Montes Jr. “It’s an outrage to this community.”
The City of Chicago has already placed a six-month moratorium on future implosions as they revamp the process for permits.