CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago father is facing criminal charges after his 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the hand Friday.
Bernard Shields, 36, of Chicago is charged with one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. He is also facing several misdemeanor charges including unlawful use of a weapon, possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card, violation of an order of protection and causing a child to be endangered.
The boy found a handgun inside his father’s pants, police said. His parents were asleep, and he took the gun to the bathroom where it discharged shortly after midnight.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in good condition.
His father fled the scene after the incident but was arrested in the 6100 block of South State Street after officers saw the vehicle he left in pass by. Police found a handgun in the grass nearby and say he admitted to leaving the home in a panic to discard the gun.
Shields was scheduled to appear in bond court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Sunday.