CHICAGO (CBS) — Members of St. Sabina Church on Sunday spread a message of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dozens of members of St. Sabina gathered to pray for healing. They fanned out from the church near 79th Street and Racine Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
The parishioners wore masks and maintained social distancing as many raised their hands or fell to their knees in prayer. Several people driving by honked their car horns to show support.
“We want to give a witness, a public witness to the city of our prayer in this time, and we’ve got to cry out to God and ask God’s healing for our nation and for our world,” said the Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina.
Father Pfleger said he has seen Chicagoans sing from their balconies and porches every night, and he wanted to lead a visible show of faith outside.