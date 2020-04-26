



— Police this weekend busted up rowdy house parties in Chicago this weekend, and said they were aware of video of one party went viral.

The violations of the stay-at-home order to fight the novel coronavirus came as Illinois reported 2,126 new COVID-19 cases and 59 new deaths Sunday.

As CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli attended Gov. JB Pritzker’s 48th daily news conference on Sunday, and word of the parties did not exactly leave the governor in a festive mood.

Tink Purcell shared a video on Facebook live, showing a packed house party.

“You can’t even move in this b***h!” someone was heard saying on the video.

The party was so crowded that the young lady shooting the video chose not even to wade into the crowd on the first floor.

Police earlier Sunday tweeted that they were aware of the video, but could not confirm where the party was.

(1/2) We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a large house party inside of an alleged Chicago residence. While we cannot authenticate the nature or location of the gathering, we want to remind everyone of the social distancing requirements in place. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) April 26, 2020

(2/2) CPD will disperse crowds in violation of social distancing requirements, and if necessary, issue citations or as a last resort, enforce via arrest. – Asst. Dir. Luis Agostini, CPD Office of Communications & News Affairs — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) April 26, 2020

And it was clear what was on the mind of police officers when they broke up another large party on State Street in the South Loop – an event that was caught on video.

Police also responded to a party on East 79th Street on the city’s South Side. It was initially reported that was the party Purcell documented, but late Sunday, it was unclear if that was the case.

Gov. Pritzker hadn’t seen the videos when he went before the cameras on Sunday, but he clearly had heard about them.

“I want to remind everyone that by doing that – by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks – you’re literally putting everyone around you in danger – you are. They are putting you in danger. And more importantly, all of those people are putting their families and friends who are not there with them in danger,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker reminded everyone that COVID-19 is transmitted asymptomatically, and people who do not feel sick at all can still bring it home and give it to friends they see.

“The whole purpose of social distancing, of wearing masks, of staying at home, in fact, is that we don’t want to spread this to our loved ones or to others in the community, so I would suggest all of those people have violated not only the intention of the order that they put out, but they also violated the trust of their friends and family,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker was asked whether he thought violations of the stay-at-home order might rise due to fatigue with it, and if the state has a plan in place. He reminded the public that the state does have the ability to enforce the order – including the possibility of arrests and disorderly conduct charges.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also decried the conduct seen on Purcell’s video on Twitter.

I have seen the video which shows what appears to be a house party taking place inside a Chicago residence. What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable. — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 26, 2020

While most Chicagoans are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reckless actions like these threaten our public health and risk erasing the progress we have made. We will hold those responsible accountable. I am asking everyone to be in this together. — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 26, 2020

Residents can anonymously submit a tip about house parties at https://t.co/Tt6O9g49ZD and CPD will shut them down immediately. The fewer people who comply with the “Stay At Home” Order, the sicker our residents will get and the harder it will be for us to recover. — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 26, 2020

She advised that anyone may submit a tip about house parties that are breaking social distancing and the stay-at-home order to CPDTIP.com.