CHICAGO (CBS) — Many people are working from home now, and lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle has some must have products to make the job easier.
She shared an array of products from ergonomically correct supplies to apps to make meetings more efficient. Below is information on each product.
Lenovo Thinksmart View: $349
The Lenovo Thinksmart View makes collaboration simple, improves video conferencing and can be used without disrupting work. It has a built in speaker, camera and microphone, and video works with Microsoft Teams. It will be available to purchase at the end of April.
TapeACall: $29.99/year
TapeACall records phone calls with the push of a button and works for incoming or outgoing calls. It transcribes calls to Word or PDF documents and send an email of the transcript. There is unlimited cloud storage, making it great for meetings or interviews.
Tripp Lite USB-C Adapter: Starting at $20
The Tripp Lite USB-C Adapter turns your television into a second screen. It plugs into your laptop or tablet’s USB-C port and works with an HDMI cable.
Everlet Charge: $14.00 – $39.99
The Everlet Charge is invented by a Chicagoan and father of five. It prevents kids from stealing chargers by locking your charger down in the one place you want it. It comes with a lightning fast charging cube and charges all devices.
Relay: $49.99 for the device and $9 a month for a plan
Relay works as a walkie talkie so you can remain in constant contact with the kids while working. Because it is cellular based, there are no more out of range issues. It has GPS tracking built in so you can check on kids’ whereabouts. It’s screen free and safe for kids. Relay can be purchased at Target or Amazon.