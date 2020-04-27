Judge Grants State Lawmaker's Request To Spare Him From Gov. JB Pritzker's Extended Stay-At-Home Order; Governor Vows To Appeal“At best, no one is better off because of this ruling, and at worst, people’s health and safety will suffer tremendously," Pritzker said.

State Rep. Darren Bailey Says Gov. Pritzker's Stay-At-Home Order Extension Violates ConstitutionA judge on Monday granted a request by Illinois state Rep. Darren Bailey to halt a 30-day extension of Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order to fight the novel coronavirus.

El Milagro Shuts Down Western Avenue Tortilla Plant For 2 Weeks After Employee Dies Of COVID-19There were long lines outside the 26th Street El Milagro store in Little Village on Monday, after the tortilla maker announced it is shutting down for two weeks.

Shut Out Of Federal Lifeline, Gold Coast Nail Salon Owner Pleads Case To Pritzker That She Can Reopen Safely In COVID-19 PandemicA business owner denied financial help in the first round financial aid for small businesses shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic, is hopeful she'll get help this time around.