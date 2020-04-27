CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s a dream come true for the Chicago Bears’ second-round pick, Cole Kmet–the Lake Barrington native was selected by his childhood team as the 43rd overall choice in the NFL draft.
Megan Mawicke spoke with Dave Archibald, his high school coach at St. Viator about what type of player and person the Bears are getting.
“It’s quite a thrill for him, obviously,” said Archibald. “Cole is a great young man. He has a blue collar work ethic. And you combine that with just extremely high character and an integrity, and he’s a young man who’s going to work hard to call attention to the team, and not just be about himself. That’s one of the things that everyone in our community recognized, when he was in high school.”
The community fashioned a celebration for Cole, driving the cars decorated with hand-made posters past the family home this weekend.
“Obviously with the current unique situation for people to be able to congratulate him and, you know, show their support when, when there couldn’t be a gathering together,” Archibald said.
The Bears will not have a mini camp on the field. They will have a virtual one starting next week