BRADLEY, Ill. (CBS) — Some high school seniors will not have to wait to walk across the stage for graduation.

Hundreds in Kankakee County will get the change as soon as next week, and school staffers said their plan is safe.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves looked into whether that is true.

The superintendent of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School said it is like a drive-through graduation. He said it amounts to a different way to give seniors an experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We think this is an opportunity to socially distance and be as responsible as humanly possible,” said school Supt. Scott Wakeley.

As soon as next week, seniors will drive up to the curb outside the auditorium. They would get out one by one and line up six feet apart, and no more than 10 people would be outside at once.

“We’re asking them to wear their mask, with the exception of when they get their actual portrait taken and when they walk across the stage,” Wakeley said.

That walk will be in front of an empty auditorium. Diploma covers will be picked up instead of handed out.

It will also be videotaped, so parents and friends can watch at a later date.

The students will then walk out and get into their cars – only spending minutes inside without any contact.

“In order to make it probably safer than going to the grocery store,” Wakeley said.

But is it?

University of Illinois at Chicago infectious disease doctor Susan Bleasdale said the idea as a whole sounds safe. But she said additional measures like constant sanitation and temperature checks could help.

“And symptom monitoring to make sure no one that’s coming in has any symptoms,” Dr. Bleasdale said. “That would ensure the ongoing safety for everyone.”

The administration also plans to split up nearly 500 seniors into different small groups over multiple days. Students can also choose whether they want to attend or not.

And what about seniors congregating afterward? School officials said they are going to make it clear that students should go straight home.

We told the superintendent what the doctor recommended, so now the students will be monitored for symptoms.

So far, about 200 seniors are slated to walk the stage.